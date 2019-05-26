Services
William R. Thiry Notice
Thiry, William R. Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 22 2019. age 77 years. Cherished husband for 37 years to Mary Thiry. Loving dad of Jeff (Roxanne) Knuth, William R. (Holly) Thiry Jr., Daniel (Cathy) Thiry and Mark (Michele) Thiry. Proud grandfather of Megan Knuth, Benjamin, Joseph and Timothy Thiry. Dear bother of Andrea (John) Feyen, Michael (Jerry Hirschmann) Thiry and Audrey Thiry. Brother-in-law of John (Lynn) Krause and Mark (Stephanie) Krause. Also survived by wonderful nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Bill was a graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was the proud and hardworking owner of Unique Exteriors. In his free time he enjoyed bowling at Classic Lanes and Cudahy Lanes, he was also an avid golfer and belonged to the Grant Park Men's Club. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 4:00-7:00 PM, prayer vigil at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday May 30, 2019, 11:00 AM at ST. VERONICA CHURCH, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave. (Please meet directly at church at 10:45 AM). Interment and military honors at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
