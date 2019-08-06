Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Centennial Ev. Lutheran Church
3558 S. 24th St,
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Centennial Ev. Lutheran Church
3558 S. 24th St,
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Committal
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
William R. "Bill" Trede Notice
Trede, William "Bill" R. Joined his salior on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of June (nee Isaacson). Loving father of sons James and Robert and Janine (Jim's wife and our special daughter-in-law). Bill grew up in the home of his parents, the late Everett and Albie and enjoyed his extended family of cousins, Warren, Ralph and Robert, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends. Bill served in WWII and Korea (US Navy), raised his sons and retired from the Heil Co. Throughout his life he was devoted to his church. Visitation THURSDAY, August 8, 2019 from 3-4 PM at Centennial Ev. Lutheran Church, 3558 S. 24th St, Milwaukee. Funeral Service at 4 PM. Committal Service and Military Honors Friday at 10 AM at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to the church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
