|
|
William "Bill" R. Wassweiler
Milwaukee - Was born into eternal life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Annette (nee Egli) of 60 years. Loving father of Sue (Keith) Stellhorn, Bill (Ann), Kris (Kevin) Nangle and Andrew (Ali). Loving grandfather of the late Alex, Taylor, Ella, Martha, Joe, Hayley, Marima, Matthew and Isabelle. A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 9th, from 10-12pm at Hales Corners Lutheran Church (12300 W. Janesville Rd. Hales Corners) with a funeral service to take place at 12:00pm. Private entombment at WI Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hales Corners Lutheran Church-Mission Outreach appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019