William Raymond (WR) Sauey
Baraboo - William Raymond (WR) Sauey, age 92, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Graveside services were held on Friday, June 12, 2020 with immediate family at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo with Pastor Dave Hutchens officiating. A larger memorial service with his extended family and network of friends and associates will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
WR was born on August 27, 1927 in Melrose Park Illinois to Ole and Mathilda (Lavik) Sauey, both immigrants from Norway. WR married his devoted wife, Floy Avis Anderson, on April 25, 1948 in Hawkins, Wisconsin. They remained deeply committed and in love their entire 72 years of marriage. WR spent his formative years between Melrose Park, Illinois and Kennan, Wisconsin. Growing up during the depression he and his family dealt with an environment of scarce resources. Consequently, he quit school after the eighth grade to find work to help provide income for his family. His desire for, and value placed upon, education was so great he pursued and received an executive MBA from the University of Chicago in 1973. He is the only person to have ever been admitted to the Executive MBA program at the University of Chicago who didn't have at least a high school diploma.
WR enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1945 and completed basic training at Paris Island. He subsequently completed motor pool and logistics support training in Quantico, Virginia where he served an additional two years following the end of World War II. Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps WR started Flambeau Plastics with his brother, Ed, in Bruce, Wisconsin in 1947; that same year he met the love of his life, Floy Anderson. Flambeau was started with financing from all resources WR could access—banks, family and friends—all had a hand in getting Flambeau off the ground. WR relocated Flambeau to Baraboo, Wisconsin in 1950 where he maintained a residence until his death.
Starting in his youth, WR was fascinated with business. He had a very entrepreneurial and inventive mind and an energy level to match. He never came upon a business he wasn't fascinated by or that he thought couldn't be improved upon through good ideas and dedicated hard work. WR started or acquired numerous businesses during his career. In addition to Flambeau, WR lead and supported Seats, Inc., Columbia Vehicle Group, Humane Equipment, and Cellox Corporation. Today Flambeau, Seats and Columbia comprise the Nordic Group of Companies. WR also owned a ski hill in southern California named Snow Valley. He had manufacturing plants and business operations in Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Arizona, Mexico and the United Kingdom. From his humble origins and through self-described "ignorance and perseverance" he was able to grow his businesses to employ thousands of people and to sell his products to both consumers and major industrial companies throughout the world. From his humble origins starting with a hand-built injection molding machine assembled along with his father and brother he was able to create enterprises that grew and provided meaningful value to their customers, and that was a worthy purpose of significance for him. During his career he won numerous awards and recognition for his performance and accomplishments. He was named the Wisconsin Small Business Man of the Year in 1972 and earned Ernst and Young's Master Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 1990.
WR was a firm believer in personal liberty and the principles and the Constitution under which the United States was founded. He was also an ardent practitioner and supporter of the free market system. He fully advocated for and pursued the concept of the "American Dream" in which people are free to pursue their personal ambitions by applying hard work and ingenuity to the opportunities that lay before them. He was also a lifelong member of the Republican Party and worked in several leadership capacities, having served as the Chairman of the second congressional district of Wisconsin. He also served as a delegate multiple times at the Republican National Convention and was the recipient of Wisconsin's prestigious Coles Bashford Award. His view was that the Republican Party was the best political conduit to smaller, limited government and the protection of personal freedoms. He met and spoke with numerous Presidents of the United States, his favorite being Ronald Reagan.
In addition to growing his businesses he believed in building and developing the people who worked within them. He paid constant attention to educating, training and helping the people within his companies to gain new knowledge and skills that would help them in their jobs and personal lives. He also felt an obligation to give back to the people and causes within the communities where his businesses have operations. In 1998 W.R. and Floy started the W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation. Since its origin the Foundation has touched thousands of lives locally through donations to recipients such as the Al Ringling Theatre, Circus World Museum, Baraboo Schools/Athletics Department, Hope House, People Helping People, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Sauk County, The International Crane Foundation, and Kids Ranch. In addition, the Foundation continues to award up to three 4-year and up to two 2-year college scholarships every year. The W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Foundation focuses its financial support and commitment for grants and administrative expenses in three areas of endeavor: 1. To promote the preservation of and increasing participation in the free-enterprise and the free-market system. 2. To encourage employees and children of employees of Nordic Group of Companies to become well-educated individuals and to develop self-supporting, marketable skills. 3. To promote the quality of life of local communities in which the Nordic Group of Companies has operations, with a focus on child and family issues.
WR was a man who believed firmly in faith and family. He knew God is the ultimate authority; no matter how much any person may accomplish, it is of little significance without the faith that would result in an eternal life. He and Floy were founding members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where they remained members since its origin. His love of and dedication to his family was deep and unwavering, and there was nothing he craved more than being with and getting attention from members of his family. Sharing meals together were always big events for him. Not only was the food important but so was the conversation—about many topics and almost always engaged in with high interest and intensity. He also loved just being with people and added energy to others whenever he entered a room. His charisma attracted many others to his presence and endeared him to all who knew him. WR and Floy raised seven children and have twenty grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Love, respect and discipline were fundamental tenets emphasized in all their upbringings. The family is pleased to know that WR is now home with the Lord in his eternal resting place.
WR was preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Mathilda Sauey; sisters: Annette Wolf, Clara Ahrenholz, Margaret (Wolfe Bochler), and Delores (Ken Reick); brothers: Norman (Claire), Edwin, and Robert (Mary).
WR is survived by his wife, Floy; his brother, Larry; sister-in-law, Myrle;
Seven children: Craig (Bonnie); Alison (Keith Martin); Pam (Jim Lambert); Eric (Elizabeth); Todd; Jason (Donna); and Sonja (Brian Stauffacher)
Twenty grandchildren: Brett, Chad (Taryn); Nathan (Rachel), Laura (Larry), Katelyn (Nick); Derek, Kirk (Vanesa), Kari (Elliot), Bria (Nick); Andria (Scott), Clifton (Christina), Blake (Katelyn), Gretchen (Kevin); Kirsten (Tom), Melinda (TJ), Carl (Emily), Paul (Rachel); Garrett, Austin; and Cassandra.
Twenty-eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation at 715 Lynn Avenue; Baraboo, WI 53913. Web site: https://saueyfamily.org
The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
