Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
S66 W14325 Janesville Rd.
Muskego, WI
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
S66 W14325 Janesville Rd.
Muskego, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
S66 W14325 Janesville Rd.
Muskego, WI
William Richard Curtis

Cedarburg - Age 61. Called to his heavenly home on November 20, 2019. Devoted husband to Jean, beloved father to Jacob (Heidi), William (Brenton), and Virginia (Jesse) Metzger, loving grandfather to Jonas, Naomi, Malachi, Luke, Adalia, Zoey, and Levi, committed son to Marion, respected brother to Tom (Eva), James (Mary), and John (Karen), brother-in-law to John (Cheryl) Schloegl. Uncle to John, Joey, Jack, Lauren, Anna, Michael, David, and Julie. Preceded in death by his father, Richard. Servant leader looked up to by many. "I know that my Redeemer lives and that in the end he will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God; I myself will see him with my own eyes - I, and not another. How my heart yearns within me!" Job 19:25-27

Visitation at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66 W14325 Janesville Road, Muskego on Sunday, November 24th from 2 to 5 PM. Funeral Service on Monday, November 25th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 2:30 PM. (Visitation at church from 1:30 to 2:30 PM) In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in William's honor to the Wisconsin Lutheran High School or College Foundations.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
