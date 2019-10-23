|
William "Bill" Richard Heiser
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at home on October 18, 2019, after battling multiple illnesses. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret "Terry", his son James Patrick, his grandson Karl, his brothers Charles and John and his sister Ruth Zinkl. He will be sorely missed by his children Mary (and the late Les Wilen), John (Jina), David (Edna), Walter, Bob, Shelagh (Kenneth Turner), Katy (Bruce Redder), Noel, and Kara. Bill also leaves behind 6 grandchildren - Katrina, Kiera, Sean, Alex, Kiki, and Jackie, as well as other loving relatives and friends.
Bill was born to the late Walter M. and Lauretta Kopmeier Heiser.He graduated from Marquette High School and the day after graduation was drafted into the military where he served in the U.S. Navy. His tour of duty included the western Pacific and a Navy base near Oakland, California. He received a bachelor's degree from Marquette University. He began his long career in the automotive business, starting as a salesman and working his way up to corporate secretary for Heiser Ford Company.
After retirement, Bill earned a master's degree in history from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. For several years he worked and volunteered as a GED instructor for the Milwaukee Spanish Center. He received a state of Wisconsin literacy award for his volunteer efforts.
Bill met his wife Terry while studying at Marquette University. They were married for 51 years. He remained close to her side through an extended illness.
Bill was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers.He was also fond of dogs, especially Newfoundlands.His first Newfoundland, Robbie, weighed over 125 pounds and was well-known throughout the neighborhood. Bill loved nature, but especially northern Wisconsin and took his family on frequent vacations to the Northwoods area. He enjoyed getting together with family and friends. His favorite activities included reading, crossword puzzles, card and board games, travel and outdoor recreation.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Robert's Catholic Church in Shorewood from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at 1:30 PM.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the following charities: Manito-wish, National Wildlife Federation, the Ocean Conservancy, - Southern Wisconsin Chapter, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - Wisconsin Chapteror Marquette University .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019