William Robert (Bill) Hentzen Sr.
1932 - 2020
William (Bill) Robert Hentzen, Sr.

Mequon - Born December 1932. Born to eternal life August, 2020.

Loving husband to the late Nancy (née Griffin) Hentzen, and survived by 3 children, William Robert Hentzen Jr.(former wife Linda); Betsy Haines (Al); Susan Hentzen Porter (Walt) as well as grandchildren, Jacqueline Anne Hentzen, Alexandra Marie Hentzen, William Robert Hentzen III, Samantha Joan Hentzen and Griffin Axel Hentzen, and Beau Haines & Amanda Haines (Eben).

After the passing of the love of his life, Bill was blessed a second time in finding love with the late Margery Crow Hentzen. Margery brought two children to the marriage, William Andrew Crow (Kelly) and Carolyn Elizabeth Gaudes (Jeff) as well as grandchildren Hailey & Jackson Crow and Kyle Pagel & Sean Hanzel.

Bill is also survived by two brothers Herbert (Mary Fran) and Al (Kathy) and their many children and grandchildren.

Bill was a Varsity Tennis player at UW-Madison, and is a past president of the 'W Club' at University of Wisconsin, Madison where he was a member of Chi Psi fraternity and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. In 1955 Bill joined his father and brothers at Wisconsin Paint Manufacturing Company, later re-named Hentzen Coatings Inc. Bill was the president of the National Paint and Varnish Association, and remained active for many years. He also was the President of the North Shore Republican Party during the 1970's. In 1974 Bill returned to feeding his love for pre-war MG's. He restored a number of them, becoming President of the MGMGMG motor club, hosting many events at his home. He eventually found his dream MG, a 1939 MG Tickford TB, which he restored to earn him an invitation to the Concours d'Elegance car show in Pebble Beach in 1991.

Bill was a man of the greatest integrity, and had many dear friends all over the world whom he met during his many travels.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home, Shorewood. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 3, at 11:00 AM, at St. Monica Catholic Church, corner of Silver Spring and Santa Monica. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
