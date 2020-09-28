1/1
William Roy "Bill" Gregg
William Roy "Bill" Gregg

New Berlin - Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at age 83. Loving husband and best friend of Joyce (nee Sirianni) for 58 years. Devoted Dad of Bill (Andi) Gregg, Lisa (Barry) Coffey, Sharon (the late David) Krahn, Valerie (Mike) Murphy, Robert (Deanna) Gregg and David (Keri) Gregg. Proud grandpa of Leah, Vanessa, Tony (Katie), Jessica, Taylor, Matt, Shawn, Megan, Lucas, Morgan, Zackery, Haley and great-grandpa of John and Lydia. Dear brother of Bonnie.

Visitation Thursday, October 1 at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH from 11 AM until time of Mass at 1 PM. Interment Holy Apostles Catholic Cemetery. Thank to Comfort Keepers for their loving care of Bill.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
