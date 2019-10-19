|
William Ryan "Bill" Drew
An exemplary life leaves no regrets.
Bill entered eternal life on October 17th at the age of 83 years. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 34 years, Mary Cannon. Also greatly missing Bill, will be his brother, Jim (Sandy), and sister, Maureen Vassallo and brothers-in-law Tom (Nancy), Bill (Geralyn), Pat (Linda) and John (Josie) and sister-in-law Susie Cannon. He will be loved and missed by his 11 nieces and nephews who had many adventures with him "Up North" and by his 24 great nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, James and Kathryn Drew, his sister Ann (Joe Marley), and nephew Vincent Vassallo. Bill's many friends will miss his good humor and enduring loyalty.
Bill had an exceptional life guided by love of his Irish heritage, the values of his Catholic education with the Presentation Sisters in Waukon, Iowa and the Jesuits at Marquette, and his desire to make the world a better place for everyone. He graduated from Marquette University and Marquette University Law School. Bill held many elected and appointed positions in Milwaukee city and county government, the state of Wisconsin, and worked for Sen. William Proxmire in Washington. He was elected President of the Milwaukee Common Council, served as Commissioner of City Development under Mayor Henry Maier, Director of Administration for Milwaukee County, Executive Director of the Milwaukee County Research Park, State Fair Park Board Chair, Treasurer of Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, and Of Counsel to the O'Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing law firm. He was active in reviving the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Milwaukee and was a Knight of Malta. He served on many task forces and volunteered his time and talent for numerous organizations. Bill was a mentor to many people who remember him as supportive and forthright. He was pleased to help people fulfill their dreams. Bill was known for his good character, generous spirit, and integrity. His word was indeed his bond.
Bill was always up for an adventure. He and Mary traveled the world from icebergs in Antarctica to jungles in Myanmar and Kenya. They spent winters in Belize and San Miguel Allende, MX. No doubt he is organizing the angels in heaven. Bill was a great cook. He loved a good joke and was known to tell a few tall tales himself to unsuspecting friends. In heaven, he'll be looking for his Border Collies and Irish Water Spaniels with whom he shared his life.
The family especially thanks the nurses and doctors at Froedtert Hospital and the amazing care and kindness of the staff at St. Camillus Hospice. These dedicated staffs made Bill's final months a peaceful blessing. The family also appreciates the compassionate care of Drs. Lyndsey Runaas and Gilbert Fareau at the Froedtert Cancer Center.
A joyful gathering of family and friends will send Bill off with bagpipes and bugles at a Mass of Resurrection on November 2nd at 10:00 am, at Old St. Mary's Church, 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to the Red Cloud Indian School, www.redcloudschool.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019