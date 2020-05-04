William "Bill" S. Berlinger



Milwaukee - Joined his loving wife, Beverly on Sunday, May 3, 2020, age 91. Survived by nephews, Jim, George and John Koleas.



Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 10-11AM. Celebration of Life at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Harwood Place Assisted Living. A special thank you to the staff at Harwood Place and the tending nurses from Horizon Hospice.



Bill was a retiree of Schlitz Brewery and veteran of the United States Army.













