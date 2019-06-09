|
Kandziora, William S. Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Loving husband of Bryke Kandziora for 18 years. Cherished father of Chris (Janelle), Jamie (Jen), Nikki (Marty) and Ryland. Proud 'Pa of AJ and Mason. Grampy of Kailey, Alyssa, Harper and Quinn. Son of Eleanor and the late Jerome. Brother of Barb and Janice. William is survived by many other wonderful friends and family. A memorial visitation will be held from 3PM-5PM Saturday June 15, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188), with a memorial service to follow at 5PM. To receive this obit/directions text 1848748 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019