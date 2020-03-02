|
William Sloan
Milwaukee - Passed away after a sudden illness on March 1, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Loving dad of Mary Sloan and Heather (Steven) Niemiec. Proud grandpa of Logan and Sofia. Dear brother of Beverly (the late Manfred) Key. Longtime special friend of Sharon Broncatti. Preceded in death by his wife Jean. Fond uncle of Scott and Kevin.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 from 4 until 7 pm with a service of remembrance at 7 pm. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a 30 year employee of the Milwaukee Public School System.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020