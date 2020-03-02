Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sloan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Sloan Notice
William Sloan

Milwaukee - Passed away after a sudden illness on March 1, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Loving dad of Mary Sloan and Heather (Steven) Niemiec. Proud grandpa of Logan and Sofia. Dear brother of Beverly (the late Manfred) Key. Longtime special friend of Sharon Broncatti. Preceded in death by his wife Jean. Fond uncle of Scott and Kevin.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 from 4 until 7 pm with a service of remembrance at 7 pm. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a 30 year employee of the Milwaukee Public School System.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline