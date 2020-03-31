|
|
William T. Brockel
Greendale - Passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Carol (nee Enright). Loving father of Sue (Chad) Gassmann, Mike (Judy) Brockel, and Patti (Tony) Ramanio. Dear Boppa of Aimee, Joe, Bill, Will, Katie and Kristen. Further survived by 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Member of St. Alphonsus Church in Greendale. Served in the US Navy during the Korean War era and was an Air Traffic Control Specialist at General Mitchell Field for 33 years.
Special thanks to the staff at Aurora at Home and Home Instead for their extraordinary and compassionate care. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020