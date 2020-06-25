William Teague Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Teague Jr.

Teague, William J. Jr

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of William J Teague Jr. (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)Who passed away on June 20th 2020.

He was Preceded by his mother and father Joyce and William Teague and his brother George Reichman. He is survived by : His daughter Shayla Teague, His siblings Godfrey Reichman, Joymay Chipman, Gerald Reichman, Joline Lazarski, Gene Reichman, Janine Hunter, Clara Teague, Alton Teague, Larry Teague, Tawau Saleem, Jimmie Teague, Brenda Howard, David Teague and Rasheedah Teague. Further Survived by: Tamika Stokes, Angie Stokes, Melinda Stokes, Dangelo Walker, Lemellie Walker and Anglus Walker Memorial Service will be held on July 8th, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00. At Peace of Mind Funeral home. He will be interned at Graceland Cemetery






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved