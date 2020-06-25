William Teague Jr.Teague, William J. JrWith heavy hearts, we announce the death of William J Teague Jr. (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)Who passed away on June 20th 2020.He was Preceded by his mother and father Joyce and William Teague and his brother George Reichman. He is survived by : His daughter Shayla Teague, His siblings Godfrey Reichman, Joymay Chipman, Gerald Reichman, Joline Lazarski, Gene Reichman, Janine Hunter, Clara Teague, Alton Teague, Larry Teague, Tawau Saleem, Jimmie Teague, Brenda Howard, David Teague and Rasheedah Teague. Further Survived by: Tamika Stokes, Angie Stokes, Melinda Stokes, Dangelo Walker, Lemellie Walker and Anglus Walker Memorial Service will be held on July 8th, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00. At Peace of Mind Funeral home. He will be interned at Graceland Cemetery