William "Bill" Thompson
Has returned to his beloved mountains in West Virginia with his beloved dog Pugs. He was the loving father of four great kids, Scott (Sue) Thompson, Stacy (Scott) Trepanier, Travis (Meghan Pesich) Thompson and Steve (Kate) Thompson. Loving grandpa to Jessica, Joshua, Samantha, Alyssa, Tyler, Rylie, Peighten, Kaitlin, Parker and Beckett. Dear brother of Bob Thompson.
A Memorial Gathering will take place at the funeral home on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
"Everyone take care and be true to yourselves."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019