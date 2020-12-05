William Van Pelt
Shorewood - On November 30, 2020, beloved University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Professor William (Bill) Vern Van Pelt died peacefully at his home in Shorewood, WI. He was 73.
He is survived by Mary Mullins, his wife of 31 years, his beloved daughter Elizabeth (Liz) Van Pelt (28), his brother Bob Van Pelt in Neptune, NJ, and many other friends and family. He will be missed by his UWM students and colleagues. He will be particularly missed by his life-long friend John Naughton in Syracuse NY, close friends Richard and Carla Hay in Florida, and close pal Stacy Summerville in Milwaukee, who cheered him and uplifted his spirits in his last years.
A gathering celebrating Bill's life will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, WI from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Memorials in Bill's name may be directed to Victory Garden Initiative (victorygardeninitiative.org
) or any gardening or education charity.