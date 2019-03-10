Services
William Very Smeaton Jr. Notice
Smeaton, Jr., William Very age 92, recently of Columbus, Ohio, passed away suddenly in his home on Wednesday March 6, 2019. William was born in Milwaukee and lived in Brookfield, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice Smeaton, brother John (Mary) Smeaton, sister Mary Jean Scheffler and brother-in-law Carl Knobbe. Loving Father of Wendy (Lee) Jordan, William (Jane) Smeaton III. Grandfather of Bridget, Lindsey, and Elizabeth Smeaton. Navy Veteran WWII. Bill was a member of The Badgerland Striders and proudly completed three Boston Marathons. Bill will be remembered by family and dear friends. Graveside services will be held at a future date at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Arrangements by Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
