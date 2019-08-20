|
Brandt, William W. "Bill" Passed peacefully on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019, at the age of 84. Loving husband of Kathleen D. (nee Kotke) of 66 years. Cherished father of Tammy (Ronald) Drzewiecki, Randy (Christine) and Scott Brandt. Proud grandpa of Ashley (Joshua) Bierbach, Whitney (Tyler) Knudtson, Randi (Joshua) Fleischman, Jessica (Danny) Herro, Caitlin (Gilbert) Gonzalez, Christopher (Taylor) Drzewiecki and Brianna Brandt. Great-grandpa of Connor, Irelyn, Mason, Taylor, Makayla, Otto, Gabriel, Tanner and one more on the way. He is further survived by sister-in-law, Bonnie Brandt; brother-in-law, Rick (Donna) Kotke; best four-legged friend, Shadow; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald, and great-grandson, Leo Bierbach. Bill was a proud United States Army Veteran and worked at American Motors/Chrysler Motors for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. A visitation will be held on Wed., Aug. 21st from 9:00AM until the time of the 11:00AM Funeral Service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3775 E. Cudahy Ave., Cudahy, WI. Burial will take place immediately following at Forest Hill Memorial Park with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church (see address above) or the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019