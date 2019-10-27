|
|
William W. Collins
West Allis - Passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019, at the age of 96. Devoted father of Sharon (Gary) Wrotecki, Judy, Patti, and the late William B. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy L. Adoring grandpa and great grandpa. Dearest brother of Janet (the late Joseph) Hurst. Treasured friend of Don (Milly) Thompson and further survived by beloved nephews and friends. Proud former owner of The Colony in West Allis. Two of Bill's most treasured memories were participating in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight and being selected as a finalist for the Packer Fan of the Year. He was truly a great man and will be dearly missed.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, October 28th from 4-6:15 PM with a funeral service to follow at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019