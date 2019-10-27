Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:15 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William W. Collins Notice
William W. Collins

West Allis - Passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019, at the age of 96. Devoted father of Sharon (Gary) Wrotecki, Judy, Patti, and the late William B. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy L. Adoring grandpa and great grandpa. Dearest brother of Janet (the late Joseph) Hurst. Treasured friend of Don (Milly) Thompson and further survived by beloved nephews and friends. Proud former owner of The Colony in West Allis. Two of Bill's most treasured memories were participating in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight and being selected as a finalist for the Packer Fan of the Year. He was truly a great man and will be dearly missed.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, October 28th from 4-6:15 PM with a funeral service to follow at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline