William W. "Bill" Erwin

Wauwatosa - Wednesday October 30, 2019. Age 96. Beloved husband for 59 years of the late Margaret (nee Simon). Dear father of Robin G. Erwin. Best friend of the late Joseph Sturmberg.

Bill was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and served his country for 25 years including WWII and the Korean War. He later worked as a Labor Negotiator for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for 25 years until his retirement. He enjoyed 40 years of retirement and loved writing. In accordance with Bill's wishes, Private Services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
