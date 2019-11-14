Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitnall Park Lutheran Church
5847 S. Lilac Lane
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Hales Corners - Born to Eternal Life Wednesday, November 13, 2019, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Julia "June" (nee Simerl). Dearly loved father of William (Mary), Dianne (Mike) Myers, and Sharon (Kurt) Kaempfer. Proud grandfather of Emilie (Brian) Marx, Sarah Steinke, Rebekah (Jerrel) Kruschke, Anthony (Amy) Myers, Justine and Seth Kaempfer. Adored Boppy of Dylan, Julia, Mason, Nolan and Charlotte. Beloved brother of Shirley (Gaylen) Mendini. He will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 3PM - 6PM. Funeral Service Monday, November 18, 2019 at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church (5847 S. Lilac Lane, Hales Corners) at 10AM followed by entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Retired employee of Milwaukee Gear Company after 42 years. Bill was a proud WWII Veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy as a torpedoman on the USS Laws destroyer. Leaving his family with a legacy of faith, kindness and love of family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whitnall Park Lutheran Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
