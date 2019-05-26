|
Smith, William Warren Passed into Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Age 96. Loving father of William (Kathleen) Smith. Proud grandfather of Melissa and Steven. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne (nee Seif). Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4-6PM. Service at 6PM. Private burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, GLASA (Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association, please note the Steven Smith Fund), or the Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation's. William was a WWII Army veteran and Harnischfeger retiree.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 29, 2019