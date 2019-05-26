Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Warren Smith

Notice Condolences

William Warren Smith Notice
Smith, William Warren Passed into Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Age 96. Loving father of William (Kathleen) Smith. Proud grandfather of Melissa and Steven. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne (nee Seif). Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4-6PM. Service at 6PM. Private burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, GLASA (Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association, please note the Steven Smith Fund), or the Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation's. William was a WWII Army veteran and Harnischfeger retiree.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline