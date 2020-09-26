1/1
William "Bill" Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Weiss

H. William Weiss, Jr. (Mr. Wonderful) was welcomed home to Heaven on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at age 77. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Katharine "Kass" (nee Davis), daughters Robin Grierson, Aimee Halquist (Tom) and Kari Jensen (Mark) and loving sister Wendy. Grandpa Willie to Katie, Will, Molly, Mackenzie and Allison; and many dear friends stretching far and wide. He is preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Holly and his parents Howard and Geraldine.

"Downhill Willie" as he as affectionately called, was born in Milwaukee and raised in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He attended Wauwatosa East High School where he was an inaugural inductee into the Hall of Fame for swimming. Bill was also a proud Badger alum rarely missing football games for his alma mater. Upon graduating from UW Madison, he moved to Manhattan Beach, California where he met his wife Kass on the beach and fell in love.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed downhill skiing, fly fishing and hunting.

Bill and Kass enjoyed raising their family in Elm Grove, Wisconsin where he worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years until his retirement at age 55. They spent the last 21 years wintering in Vail Colorado where he liked to tell people he was "An Independent Recreational Facilities and Services Provider". He loved being out west where he was considered a local and the mountain made him feel young.

Bill commanded a presence when he entered a room with his booming voice, infectious laughter and many stories to tell. Most important to Bill was his deep commitment to his wife, daughters and any person he considered a friend, which were infinite.

Always generous and selfless to a fault, we will miss his wonderful cooking, quick wit and his crystal blue eyes.

A Visitation will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home from 3 PM until 5 PM. Casual attire please, no funeral suits. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin - Pediatric Oncology.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Gonna miss having you stop your car, roll down a window and chatting while I’m out doing yard work. It was pretty often, always appreciated,...especially the ever-present smile. Good memories. RIP.
Bill Armstrong
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved