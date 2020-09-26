William "Bill" WeissH. William Weiss, Jr. (Mr. Wonderful) was welcomed home to Heaven on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at age 77. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Katharine "Kass" (nee Davis), daughters Robin Grierson, Aimee Halquist (Tom) and Kari Jensen (Mark) and loving sister Wendy. Grandpa Willie to Katie, Will, Molly, Mackenzie and Allison; and many dear friends stretching far and wide. He is preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Holly and his parents Howard and Geraldine."Downhill Willie" as he as affectionately called, was born in Milwaukee and raised in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He attended Wauwatosa East High School where he was an inaugural inductee into the Hall of Fame for swimming. Bill was also a proud Badger alum rarely missing football games for his alma mater. Upon graduating from UW Madison, he moved to Manhattan Beach, California where he met his wife Kass on the beach and fell in love.Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed downhill skiing, fly fishing and hunting.Bill and Kass enjoyed raising their family in Elm Grove, Wisconsin where he worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years until his retirement at age 55. They spent the last 21 years wintering in Vail Colorado where he liked to tell people he was "An Independent Recreational Facilities and Services Provider". He loved being out west where he was considered a local and the mountain made him feel young.Bill commanded a presence when he entered a room with his booming voice, infectious laughter and many stories to tell. Most important to Bill was his deep commitment to his wife, daughters and any person he considered a friend, which were infinite.Always generous and selfless to a fault, we will miss his wonderful cooking, quick wit and his crystal blue eyes.A Visitation will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home from 3 PM until 5 PM. Casual attire please, no funeral suits. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin - Pediatric Oncology.