William "Bill" Wimmer
Age 83 of Wauwatosa, died Jan. 14, 2020. Born Apr. 4, 1936, in Medford, WI. Veteran of U.S. Navy. Mechanic with United Airlines for many years. Beloved husband of 59 years of Mary (nee Goodbody) Wimmer. Dear father of Susan (Jim Anderson) Golen, Kathryn (Edward) Lerner, Brian (Sue), and Timothy (Diane) Wimmer. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sisters, brothers, other relatives, and friends. Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in the chapel at San Camillo, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of mass on Tuesday at San Camillo. Inurnment in Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
