Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
chapel at San Camillo
10200 W. Bluemound Rd.
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
chapel at San Camillo
10200 W. Bluemound Rd.
William "Bill" Wimmer


1936 - 2020
William "Bill" Wimmer Notice
William "Bill" Wimmer

Age 83 of Wauwatosa, died Jan. 14, 2020. Born Apr. 4, 1936, in Medford, WI. Veteran of U.S. Navy. Mechanic with United Airlines for many years. Beloved husband of 59 years of Mary (nee Goodbody) Wimmer. Dear father of Susan (Jim Anderson) Golen, Kathryn (Edward) Lerner, Brian (Sue), and Timothy (Diane) Wimmer. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sisters, brothers, other relatives, and friends. Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in the chapel at San Camillo, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of mass on Tuesday at San Camillo. Inurnment in Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
jsonline