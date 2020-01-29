|
|
Willie B. Hamilton
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on January 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved Mother of Betty (Willie) Barnes and Charlie L. McCain. Further survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Combined Services Friday, February 7, 2020 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church 2432 N. Teutonia Ave. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment Graceland Cemetery. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020