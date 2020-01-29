Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Galilee Baptist Church
2432 N. Teutonia Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Galilee Baptist Church
2432 N. Teutonia Ave
View Map
Willie B. Hamilton

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on January 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved Mother of Betty (Willie) Barnes and Charlie L. McCain. Further survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Combined Services Friday, February 7, 2020 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church 2432 N. Teutonia Ave. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment Graceland Cemetery. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020
