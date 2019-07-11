|
|
Jackson, Willie L. Entered into Eternal Life on July 1, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved Mother of George L. Jackson and Stephanie L. Jackson. Further survived by 4 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Combined Services Friday, July 13, 2019 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church 2432 N. Teutonia Ave. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2019