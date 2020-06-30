Willie "Coo" Lambert Jr.
Age 46 yrs. June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11AM at Greater Mt. Sinai COGIC 5384 N. 60th St. Instate Friday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. Visitation Thursday 3-7PM at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.