Willie "Coo" Lambert Jr.
Willie "Coo" Lambert Jr.

Age 46 yrs. June 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11AM at Greater Mt. Sinai COGIC 5384 N. 60th St. Instate Friday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. Visitation Thursday 3-7PM at:






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Northwest Funeral Chapel
JUL
3
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Sinai COGIC
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Sinai COGIC
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
