|
|
Seals Jr., Willie "June Bug" Entered into Eternal Life on February 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Harris-Seals, 4 children, Carolyn Boatman, Patrick (Veronica) Seals, Patricia (Harold) Payne and Sheila (Gary) Young. Further survived by a host of relatives and friends. He was a Charter Member of the Sunday Bunch Golfing. He was on the Board of Directors at Motor Casting Profit Sharing where he was employed for 44 years. He enjoyed golfing with company members on Mondays while employed at Motor Casting Co. Combined Services Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ 3500 W. Mother Daniels Way. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Home Cemetery. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019