Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Priebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis C. "Will" Priebe

Notice Condolences Flowers

Willis C. "Will" Priebe Notice
Priebe, Willis C. "Will" Of Mequon, was born into eternal life on Friday April 12, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1931 in Rantoul, Wisconsin, son of his late parents William and Ella (nee Schaefer) Priebe. He married Connie Heikkila on October 18, 1958 in Milwaukee. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Ann Marie and Paul. Will proudly served in the United States Coast Guard, after which he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In his retirement he enjoyed gardening, volunteering, and traveling. He was also an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. He is survived by his beloved wife, Connie Priebe, children Ann Marie (Mark) Andersen and Paul (Suzanne) Priebe, grandchildren Sarah and Michelle Andersen, Avery and Mason Priebe, and sister-in-law, Leola Priebe. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Will was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Eldred and Leroy Priebe and sister-in-law Betty Priebe. Visitation on Thursday, April 18th at St. John's Glendale Lutheran Church, 7877 N. Port Washington Rd., from 9:30 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now