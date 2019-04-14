|
Priebe, Willis C. "Will" Of Mequon, was born into eternal life on Friday April 12, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1931 in Rantoul, Wisconsin, son of his late parents William and Ella (nee Schaefer) Priebe. He married Connie Heikkila on October 18, 1958 in Milwaukee. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Ann Marie and Paul. Will proudly served in the United States Coast Guard, after which he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In his retirement he enjoyed gardening, volunteering, and traveling. He was also an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. He is survived by his beloved wife, Connie Priebe, children Ann Marie (Mark) Andersen and Paul (Suzanne) Priebe, grandchildren Sarah and Michelle Andersen, Avery and Mason Priebe, and sister-in-law, Leola Priebe. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Will was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Eldred and Leroy Priebe and sister-in-law Betty Priebe. Visitation on Thursday, April 18th at St. John's Glendale Lutheran Church, 7877 N. Port Washington Rd., from 9:30 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019