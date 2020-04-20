|
Willis "Bill" Dewsenberry
Port Washington - Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, age 93 to join his beloved wife, Janet. Bill was born on July 16, 1926. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Janet Arlene (Matis), two daughters, Shawneen Marie Marchewka and Jenifer Mary Dewsenberry along with his parents, William and Ann (Kaser) Dewsenberry, sister Rosemary (Martin) Keller and a niece and nephew.
Survived by his daughters Laurel Therese (Jeffrey) Herbst, Cynthia Jean Brown (Richard Klug), grandchildren Michelle (Jeff) Clasen, Jeff Love (Caite), Robert (Amy) Herbst, Christy Herbst (Mike), Brandi Brown (Luis), Richard Klug, Jr (Rihanna), James (Lynn) Marchewka, Steven Marchewka, Nicole Marchewka, Joshua Dewsenberry, great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
Bill proudly served in the US Navy. He was a lifetime member, former Commander and Chaplain of American Legion Tanner Paull Post 120 West Allis, WI. He leaves behind many cherished comrades and dear friends of Tanner Paull, Miller Brewery and his golf and bowling buddies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tanner Paull American Legion Post 120 are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Creste, Heartland Hospice and Tanner Paull Post 120. Private Services were held.
"Together again eternally
in the great blue Pacific."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020