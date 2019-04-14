|
Littell, Willis Guy "Bill" Went home to his Heavenly Father peacefully on Tuesday, April 2. Born in Evanston, Illinois on March 6, 1934, Bill moved to Milwaukee his freshman year of high school where he met the love of his life and future wife, Mary Rogers Wirth Littell. They were united in marriage at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in 1957. Bill is survived in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Wirth Littell, his adoring daughters, Elizabeth (Doug) Littell O'Connor, Gayelin Littell, and Heather (John) Pfeifer, his grandchildren, Emily (Pat) Pfeifer Carter, Sean Ian O'Connor, and Audrey Pfeifer, and his great grandson Harrison Albert Carter. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved son, Russell Guy Littell, and his parents, William Harrison Littell and Eloise Lucille "Lucy" (Wes) Tuttle, and his brother, Robert Tatham Littell. The family would like to thank the staff of Lasata Care Center and Compassus Hospice for their compassion and kindness. His family will host a celebration of his life on May 9 at 11 AM at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 7845 N. River Road, River Hills, Wisconsin. The family will receive guests there from 12:15 - 2 PM. following the service. This is truly a celebration of a life well-lived and the family requests that everyone dress in bright colors, particularly Bill's favorite color, orange. Plaid pants are welcome! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to the Wisconsin Stars & Stripes Honor Flight and St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care (Bay View).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019