Found peace May 11, 2020 at age 76. Beloved husband of 56 years to Janet (nee Gerharz). Dear father of Lisa (Michael) Harris, Brian (the late Kerry), Kevin (Jennifer), Jason, and the late Karla Hackbarth. Proud grandfather of Jacqueline and MJ Harris, Michael Klein, Trista, Alex, Tommy, Amanda, and Ashley. Brother of Suzanne Fredricks and Gail Porter. Further survived by other family members and many friends. Willis was a member of St. Rita's Parish in West Allis. He was a hairstylist for 56 years and owned and operated Willis Coiffures of West Allis for many years. A memorial service will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
