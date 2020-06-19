Willis Hackbarth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis Hackbarth

Found peace May 11, 2020 at age 76. Beloved husband of 56 years of Janet (nee Gerharz). Dear father of Lisa (Michael) Harris, Brian (the late Kerry), Kevin (Jennifer), Jason, and the late Karla Hackbarth.Proud grandfather of Jacqueline and MJ Harris, Michael Klein, Trista, Alex, Tommy, Amanda, and Ashley. Brother of Suzanne Fredricks and Gail Porter. Further survived by other family members and many friends. Willis was a member of St. Rita's Parish of West Allis. He was a hair stylist for 56 years and owned and operated Willis Coiffures of West Allis for many years. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 29th, at St. Rita's Church (2318 S. 61st St. West Allis) at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be at the church 9:30 AM until time of memorial service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved