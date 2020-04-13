|
Willough "Willo" Jean Badger (nee Scherf)
Sussex - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly from this world on April 7, 2020, at the age of 85. Willough is survived by her loving husband, Woodrow Badger, cherished daughter Cindy (Tom) Papka, and devoted sons Bruce (Julie) Badger, and Tom (Lorry) Badger. She is mourned by her beloved grandchildren Jason (Silvija) Papka, Craig (Anne) Papka, Allison (Dustin) Lang, Daniel (Marissa) Badger, David Badger, Lindsey (Kris) Jacob, and Jeffrey (Gina) Badger. Her 10 loving great-grandchildren, of whom she was so proud, are Alex, Ryan, Mia, Jacob, Joshua, Blair, Bryce, Marigold, Rosemary and Jordan. Further survived by dear brother Edward (Hope) Scherf. She is predeceased by sister, Irene (Renaldo) Gonzalez, and brothers Bob (Beverly) Scherf, and Elmer. Willough was born on October 9, 1934, to Emanuel and Mary Scherf, in Milwaukee, WI, the youngest of five children.
Willo was an avid reader, having read or listened to most of the volumes in her local library. She loved a good Agatha Christie mystery and could tell you "who dunnit" years after reading them. She had an excellent memory, with an aptitude for puzzles and games. She was adept at computer programs and puzzle activities such as Code Words. She and Woody enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk and Wheel of Fortune faithfully each night. She was always up to date on current events and knowledgeable about many topics.
Willo was humble and had a heart of gold. She taught us that there is nothing more important than family. Her kindness and selflessness laid the foundation for our family and our family's future generations. She will be deeply missed by all.
Willo was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Remembrances in Willough's name may be made to The Pauline Haass Public Library in Sussex or Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library in Milwaukee towards recorded library materials. A memorial service is planned for later this year.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020