Willy Brauckhoff



Born to Eternal Life September 3rd, 2020, age 97. Dear son of Willy and Helen (Ritter) Brauckhoff. Beloved husband of Bernice P. (Nee Piatek) for over 57 years. Loving father of Michael (Christine) and Gary (Annette). Proud grandfather of Ryan and Daniel. Brother of Werner Brauckhoff, preceding him in death.



Born in Wernigerode Germany, Willy was drafted into the German army in 1941, at the age of 18. He served as a Panzer IV tank gunner during the battle of Stalingrad.



Seriously wounded on Nov 2, 1943 was sent to Krakow to recover. After recovery he was made commander of a Panther tank and served during the Battle of The Bulge. A Corporal in the German army, Greyhound division, Willy was awarded the Knight's Cross of the Iron Cross, the Iron Wound Badge, as well as a Panzer Battle Badge.In March of 1945 he was taken prisoner of war and was a POW in Belgium till March, 1946. After the war, Willy was released to Hanover, in the Russian sector. He worked there till 1953 learning the fur trade. He immigrated to America in 1954, sponsored by his aunt.



Willy was a skilled fur designer for over 30 years at both e.c.Boughton and Holzman Furs. He even made fur coats for Joe Namath and Willie Mays.



An avid skier, Willy retired in 1985, becoming an avid golfer, for 20+ years, Tampa in winter and Mequon in the summer. He passed peacefully in his own home with family by his side. Visitation and Christian service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19th at First Immanuel Lutheran Church W67N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg beginning at 11:00 a.m. with service at noon. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.









