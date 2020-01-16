|
Wilma D. Benz
Muskego - Born into life eternal on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the age of 89, daughter of William and Edna Bott (both deceased). Husband Carl (of 56 years) preceded her in death. Dear mother of Carol (Mark) Wilkinson and William (Sara) Benz, proud grandmother of Amanda Burditt, Aidan Wilkinson, Rachel (Edwin) Miller and Andrew (Rachel Wimble) Benz. Sister-in-law of Roger (Merna, deceased) Forrest and aunt to Craig (Suzanne) Forrest and Vickie (Tom) Esser. Further survived by many cousins and friends.
Wilma was a woman of many talents, including baking and cake decorating. With husband Carl, they owned The Hampshire Food Shop for 6 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing throughout her life. She was very active in church, serving on many committees and using her God-given artistic abilities to make banners that adorn the church today. Special thanks to the ICU staff of St. Luke's Hospital for the comfort and care given to Wilma and her family in the last days of her life.
Visitation at Peace Lutheran Church, 17651 W. Small Rd., New Berlin, on Wednesday, January 29th from 9 AM to the time of the service at 11 AM. A fellowship lunch to follow at Noon in the church hall for family and friends. Private entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church or the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020