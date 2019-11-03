|
|
Wilma J. Nygaard
West Allis - (nee MacDonald) Passed to Eternal Life on Thursday, October 31, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Roger Nygaard. Loving mother of Leif (Tracie) Nygaard, Jeff Nygaard and Heidi Nygaard Stommel. Dear grandmother of Britt (Shawn) Mueller, Cory Nygaard, Nathaniel, Eric, Ryan and Jeremy Nygaard. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Clarice MacDonald and brother, Robert. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven Campus, 2322 S. 106th St) 3PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Private interment Wood National Cemetery - Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mother of Perpetual Help Church or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019