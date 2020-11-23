Wilmer H. Quaas
Port Washington - November 21, 2020, age 99 years. Beloved husband of 72 years to Edna (nee Sudbrink), dear father of Violet (the late Jake) Schmidt, Pearl (Steve) Schultz, Dale and the late Lyle Quaas. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, sisters Orlene Lepien and Myrtle (Dan) Fischer, brother Donald Quaas, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by sisiters Alma Thome, Loudella Emerson and Aletta Stautz. Visitation 10AM-12PM Wednesday, November 25 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 217 N. Freeman Dr., Port Washington followed by services at 12PM. Burial Union Cemetery, Port Washington.