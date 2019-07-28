|
Larsen, Winifred Agnes With deep sadness, we share the news of the passing of our mom, Winnie, but we celebrate her life and the fact that she is now with her husband, Paul, in the arms of her loving Savior. First and foremost, we acknowledge her deep love for Paul, the love of her life. Together, they built a family and warm, extended circle of treasured friends. She was his devoted caregiver during his last years, rarely leaving his side. When they passed away within weeks of each other, they were anticipating celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary. Winnie was a kind-hearted mother with a strong faith. She loved camping, sewing, playing cards and board games, and making new friends. In the 1990's, they relocated from Wisconsin to Central Texas where they were active in their Sun City community. They cherished time with their daughters, Barbara (Ken) and Beverly, granddaughter, Brynn (Jared), and great-granddaughters Abigael, Alice and Anelise. Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her parents, Peter and Frances Kreuser, two brothers, Marvin (Jeannette) Kreuser and Robert Kreuser, and sister, Dolores (Hilbert) Merkel. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on July 31, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10205 FM 620 North, Austin, TX. Private burial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesleyan Homes Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 486, Georgetown, TX 78627 Phone: 512-868-1205
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019