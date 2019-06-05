|
|
Pinzer, Winifred M. "Peggy" (Nee Best) Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at age of 93. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Pinzer, sister Nancy Schlifske and brother Harry Best. Survived by her beloved companion Ken Leidel. Loving mother of Michael (Eileen) Shapiro and Kim (the late Russ) Maycock. Proud grandmother of Emily Smullen, Caitlin (Paul) Houghton, Megan (Mike) Ferris, Stacy Brackett (Ryan) and Jonathan (Sarah) Maycock. Great grandmother of Catherine, Charlie, London, Hayley, Grayson, Collin, Brady, Landry, William, Uly and Ava. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8 from 2:00 PM, until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019