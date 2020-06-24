Wolfgang Dieter WeissmannMequon, WI - In loving memory of Wolfgang Dieter "Jack" Weissmann, who passed away on June 23, 2020 at age 79 years. Beloved husband of 6 years to Patricia Mumm-Lovely of Mequon. Loving father of Wade Weissmann, Brian (Page) Weissmann, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Mendeloff and John Weissmann. Further survived by two sisters - Elise Winkler of Kalispell, MT and Astrid Dallman of Eugene, OR. Dear grandfather of Christian and Alex Weissmann and Max, Josh and Maya Mendeloff. Wolfgang was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Stroika and two brothers - Eugene Weissmann and Volker "Bodin" Weissmann. He will fondly be remembered by Carmen Flejter of Mequon and Stephanie Gigowski and Charles Graebner.Wolfgang was born in Gnesen, Germany on September 8, 1940 to Eugene and Elizabeth Weissmann. At age 16, Wolfgang left Hannover, Germany for Milwaukee with his parents and siblings. After graduating from West Milwaukee High School, he attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and Layton School of Art where he honed his skills as a graphic artist and photographer, which led to a lifetime career and employment with such companies as Miller Brewing, GE Medical, Allen Bradley, DCI Marketing, FMC Bolens, Kohler, Schlitz Brewing and Penzey's Spices - among others. Several of Wolfgang's paintings grace the homes of his wife, children and business associates.A celebration of Wolfgang's life will take place privately at a later date.