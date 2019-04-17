|
|
Schulz, Wolfgang Walter "Wally" Was born to Bertl and Walter Schulz in Berlin, Germany on June 17, 1938. He was born to Eternal Life on April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Karene for 54 years. Wally came to Milwaukee in March of 1957. He worked at Pabst for 32 years and Kohl's Department Store for 15 years. Wally was a member of Oklahoma Ave. and longtime member of St. Martini Lutheran Church. Wally is survived by son, Timothy (Carolyn Miller), daughter Amanda, stepchildren Jeffrey Kettner and Judith (Mark) Zellmer, grandchildren Natalie (Paul) Bell, Scott (Amy Elliot) Kettner, Vanessa (Rev. Marcus) Lane, Dr. Victoria Zellmer Manwaring (Scott Manwaring), great-grandchildren Jack Bell, Della and Jude Lane, niece Kristy (Robert) Garcia, sister-in-law Patricia (Jimal) Tomrell, foster daughter Angela Babich and other loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Three special friends in Wally's life whom he leaves behind are Julie Schoessow, Linda Proeber and Amy Tausz. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at OKLAHOMA AVE. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5335 W. Oklahoma Ave. from 5PM until the time of service at 7PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to Oklahoma Ave. Lutheran Church or to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019