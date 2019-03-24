|
|
Schubach, Wolfhart K. "Wolf" Was born in Bad Godesberg along the Rhine River in Germany on June 24, 1944, and returned home peacefully from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to His blessed Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 15, 2019. A devoted husband to his wife of 50 years, Liga (nee Danenbergs), Wolf was preceded into eternal life by his father Wolfgang, mother Annemarie (nee Blum), sister Ingard Orley, and brother Dieter. He is survived by his sister Gisela DeDomenico and her son, Adrian (Jennifer), as well as his uncle Adolf Blum, cousins, Achim (Marita) Schubach, Peter (Zita) Blum, Klaus Schubach, Brigitte Schubach, and other relatives in America and Germany. The Schubachs and Blums had settled in the Rhineland, and after living in Bad Breisig, Frankfurt, and near Mendig in his early youth, Wolf, as a teen, immigrated to the United States in 1959 with his family, settling in the Cleveland, Ohio area (Beachwood). There he attended Beachwood High School and graduated from John Carroll University, where he played soccer. Wolf was a gymnast, and later enjoyed playing tennis and basketball. After marrying, Wolf and Liga moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where they established two successful companies, EXACTA Corporation in 1976 and EXACTA Graphics, Inc. in 1985, providing IT software consulting and commercial printing services, respectively. Although he remained active in the companies until recently, his greatest joy was found as a student of God's Word and in his fellowship among evangelical Christians, especially those simply known as the brethren or Plymouth Brethren. While he shared a love of music and frequently attended Milwaukee Bucks basketball games with friends and family, Wolf enjoyed travelling around the country and to Germany, often sharing meals with friends and colleagues, and attending biblical, archaeological and prophecy conferences. Affirming 2 Timothy 3:16-17 that "All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work," Wolf's love of Scripture led him to translating the Hebrew Bible into its most primitive roots in order to "better understand God's message." He nearly completed four passes from Genesis through Malachi by the end of 2018. Additionally, Wolf participated in many visits to the Holy Land with his wife or friends, even taking courses at Hebrew University and supporting the work of field researchers. He was a prayerful and faithful humanitarian, supporting several Judaic and Christian ministries, as well as biblical, archaeological and translation efforts around the world, including Devar Emet Messianic Jewish Outreach (Skokie, Illinois) and Set Free Correspondence Ministry of Wisconsin (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), among others. Private interment was held on Sun., March 17, 2019 at Arlington Park Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. Visitation will be held Sun., April 28, 2019 at 1PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield followed by a Memorial Service at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in memoriam be donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society, any of the aforementioned ministries, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice (Wauwatosa, WI), or to John Carroll or Hebrew Universities.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019