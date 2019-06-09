|
|
Cheng, Wong Yuk "Betty" Passed peacefully into her heavenly home June 1, 2019 at the age of 97. She was a devoted mother to Karl Cheng, Ellen Eng (John) and Kenneth Cheng (Nancy). Beloved grandmother to: Karen Cheng (Peter), Kelly Cheng (Scott), Kendra Cheng (Andy), Kay Cheng ( T.J), Irene Wong (William), Grace Nadel (Wes), Benjamin Eng (Jeannie), Christina Mulunao (A.J.), Natalie Lazarek (Daniel), Mylo Cheng, Andrew Cheng, Caleb Cheng and 16 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Chien Cheng "Peter". Betty and Peter immigrated to Milwaukee from China. They opened Port China Restaurant in 1967. Betty was loved and respected by all who knew her. Her courage, strength, wisdom, generous spirit, and sweet smile will always be remembered. A celebration of life service took place yesterday at Chun Fook Funeral Home in Flushing, NY. The graveside ceremony will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to New York Rescue Mission, 90 Lafayette Street New York, NY 10013, or at NYCRescue.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019