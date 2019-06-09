Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Wong Cheng
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wong Cheng
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wong Yuk "Betty" Cheng

Notice Condolences Flowers

Cheng, Wong Yuk "Betty" Passed peacefully into her heavenly home June 1, 2019 at the age of 97. She was a devoted mother to Karl Cheng, Ellen Eng (John) and Kenneth Cheng (Nancy). Beloved grandmother to: Karen Cheng (Peter), Kelly Cheng (Scott), Kendra Cheng (Andy), Kay Cheng ( T.J), Irene Wong (William), Grace Nadel (Wes), Benjamin Eng (Jeannie), Christina Mulunao (A.J.), Natalie Lazarek (Daniel), Mylo Cheng, Andrew Cheng, Caleb Cheng and 16 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Chien Cheng "Peter". Betty and Peter immigrated to Milwaukee from China. They opened Port China Restaurant in 1967. Betty was loved and respected by all who knew her. Her courage, strength, wisdom, generous spirit, and sweet smile will always be remembered. A celebration of life service took place yesterday at Chun Fook Funeral Home in Flushing, NY. The graveside ceremony will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to New York Rescue Mission, 90 Lafayette Street New York, NY 10013, or at NYCRescue.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
jsonline