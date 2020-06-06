Woodrow O. Tichy
1913 - 2020
Woodrow O. Tichy

St. Petersburg - Woodrow O. Tichy, 106, died at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Woody and his wife Eulah lived in Mequon, WI in the 1970's to the 1990's. He was a mechanical engineer who oversaw manufacturing at overseas locations for Applied Power in Milwaukee. He taught mathematics at the Milwaukee School of Engineering in his retirement. Woody was a member of the Ozaukee Country Club where he enjoyed many a round of golf and card games. He is survived by three children and their off spring. He was predeceased by his wife Eulah in 1999. Please visit Woody's memorial at www.mykeeper.com. Beach Memorial Chapel, St Pete Beach, FL www.beachmemorialchapel.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
