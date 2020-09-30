1/
Wyatt Allen Oyer
Wyatt Allen Oyer

Crivitz - Passed away too soon on September 16th, 2020 at the age of 22. Cherished son of Craig and the late Kelly (nee Krasinski) Oyer. Loving brother of Alexia "Lexi" Oyer. Treasured grandson of Pauline "Nana" and the late Don "Papa" Wiedenhoeft and Grandpa Jeff Oyer. Adored nephew of Stefanie "Dee Dee" (Michael) Costa, Adam (Shelley) Oyer and Debbie McClure. Further survived by cousins, other loved relatives, and many friends.

Wyatt grew up in Oak Creek, WI and graduated from Northeast Technical College with a degree in Electrical Power & Utility Construction. Wyatt was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 2150. Wyatt was a Lineman Intern at MO Valley with goals to pursue his Journeyman.

In his free time away from work, Wyatt loved to paintball, skateboard, hunt, play video games, hang with family, watch movies, and spend time in the great outdoors. Wyatt loved all animals and martial arts.

Private family services are being held. Wyatt will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
