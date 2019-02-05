Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Klees (Daniels), Wylma J. Found peace February 3, 2019 at age 80. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Daniels and the late Eugene Klees. Dear mother of Kenneth (Ann) Daniels, Janet Davis, and Cathy (Dan) Ostrowski. Proud grandmother of Jeff, Jim Davis, Kristie (Mike) Johnson, Kenny Daniels, Nick Poedtke, and Caity Ostrowski. Further survived by 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday at Schaff Funeral Home 4:00 PM until time of service 6:00 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
