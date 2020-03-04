Services
Committal
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
HOLY CROSS CEMETERY CHAPEL
7301 W. Nash St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Baranek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda C. Baranek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda C. Baranek Notice
Yolanda C. Baranek

Entered into God's loving arms on Friday, February 28, 2020, at age 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Baranek. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Jr. (Laurie) and Lawrence (Elaine), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brother Dave Demichei, nieces and nephews.

Committal prayers with entombment to follow will be held Friday, March 13, at 10 AM, at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY CHAPEL, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline