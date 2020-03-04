|
Yolanda C. Baranek
Entered into God's loving arms on Friday, February 28, 2020, at age 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Baranek. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Jr. (Laurie) and Lawrence (Elaine), 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brother Dave Demichei, nieces and nephews.
Committal prayers with entombment to follow will be held Friday, March 13, at 10 AM, at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY CHAPEL, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020