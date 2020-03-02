Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF LOURDES PARISH
3722 S. 58th St.
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF LOURDES PARISH
3722 S. 58th St.
Milwaukee - (nee Hoyt) Passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Charles Schmuhl. Loving mother of Jane (the late Ronald) Krawczyk, Jean (the late Virginia Nairn), Kathy (David) Kneeland, and Ann (David) Paulick. Proud grandmother of Jeffery (Mandy) Crosby, Mark Krawczyk, Lisa (Alber) Lumani, Steven (Katie) Crosby, Jonathan Paulick, and Nicholas Paulick. Great-grandmother of Tyler, Noah, Lucas, Valon, Arber, Owen, and Logan. Dear sister-in-law of John and Carol Schmuhl. Preceded in death by her parents John and Alice Hoyt, and her step-mother Gertrude Hoyt. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering at OUR LADY OF LOURDES PARISH, 3722 S. 58th St., on SATURDAY, March 21, 2020 from 10-11 AM. Liturgy of Christian Burial Service 11 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 15, 2020
